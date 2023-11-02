Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Pickett's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Pickett has passed for 1,330 yards (190 per game) and five touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 61% of his passes (122-for-200), and has 25 carries for 22 yards one touchdown.

Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rib

Steelers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pickett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 122 200 61% 1,330 5 4 6.7 25 22 1

Pickett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0

