Allen Robinson II has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 232 passing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Robinson has totaled 144 receiving yards (20.6 per game), reeling in 18 balls out of 28 targets so far this campaign.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Titans

Robinson vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Six players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 232 passing yards per game yielded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Titans have put up seven touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Watch Steelers vs Titans on Fubo!

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this season.

Robinson has been targeted on 28 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (12.1% target share).

He has 144 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 125th in NFL play with 5.1 yards per target.

Having played seven games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.