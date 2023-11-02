When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans go head to head in Week 9 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Allen Robinson II get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has reeled in 18 passes on 28 targets for 144 yards, averaging 20.6 yards per game.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0

Rep Allen Robinson II with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.