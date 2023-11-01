Buy Tickets for Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Games
Coming up for Sidney Crosby (15 goals) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, are the Florida Panthers on the road.
Upcoming Pittsburgh games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Panthers
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Tue, Dec 12
|Coyotes
|H
|7:00 PM
|
|Wed, Dec 13
|Canadiens
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 16
|Maple Leafs
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Mon, Dec 18
|Wild
|H
|7:00 PM
|
|Thu, Dec 21
|Hurricanes
|H
|7:00 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 23
|Senators
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Wed, Dec 27
|Islanders
|A
|7:30 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 30
|Blues
|H
|7:00 PM
|
|Sun, Dec 31
|Islanders
|H
|6:00 PM
|
Pittsburgh's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida Panthers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Amerant Bank Arena
- Broadcast: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Moneylines: Panthers -160, Penguins +135
- Total: 6.5 goals
Top Pittsburgh players
- Jake Guentzel: 10 goals and 19 assists
- Crosby: 15 goals and 12 assists
- Evgeni Malkin: 10 goals and 11 assists
- Alex Nedeljkovic: 2-2-1 record, .931 save percentage, 11 goals allowed
