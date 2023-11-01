If you're a die-hard fan of Marshall women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Thundering Herd apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Marshall team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Roshala Scott 5 24.4 3.8 1.8 1.0 0.6 Abby Beeman 5 16.4 7.6 5.6 3.6 0.2 Breanna Campbell 4 12.0 3.8 4.3 2.8 0.0 Aislynn Hayes 5 8.6 4.6 1.2 1.0 0.0 Mahogany Matthews 5 8.6 6.8 0.6 0.8 1.4 CC Mays 5 3.8 3.4 0.8 1.6 0.2 Meredith Maier 5 3.0 3.8 0.2 1.2 0.0 Sydni Scott 5 2.8 1.2 0.4 0.6 0.0 Tamia Lawhorne 5 2.2 1.2 0.0 0.4 0.2 Olivia Ziolkowski 1 7.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Marshall season stats

This season, Marshall has won only two games (2-3).

The Thundering Herd are a perfect 1-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Marshall has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Marshall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Morehead State A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Florida H 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Salem (WV) H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Jacksonville A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Elon A 1:00 PM

