Marshall team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kevon Voyles 6 14.8 2.7 1.7 2.2 0.2 Nate Martin 6 13.2 9.5 1.3 0.5 1.8 Kamdyn Curfman 6 10.2 1.8 3.2 0.8 0.0 Obinna Anochili-Killen 3 16.0 5.3 0.7 0.7 1.3 Jacob Conner 6 7.8 3.8 2.7 0.8 0.5 Cam Crawford 6 7.3 3.2 2.3 1.0 0.2 Wyatt Fricks 6 6.3 4.3 0.5 0.8 0.8 Goran Miladinovic 4 5.0 5.5 1.3 0.8 1.5 Ryan Nutter 6 3.0 1.8 2.3 0.0 0.3 Chase McKey 1 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Marshall season stats

This season, Marshall has won only two games (2-4).

The Thundering Herd are 1-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Marshall beat the No. 270-ranked (according to the RPI) Queens Royals, 89-73, on November 6, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Thundering Herd are winless in one game.

There are 25 games remaining on Marshall's schedule in 2023-24, and two are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Marshall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Duquesne H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Ohio A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Toledo A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM

