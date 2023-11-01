Where to Get Kamren Curl Commanders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Show your support for Kamren Curl and the Commanders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more.
Kamren Curl 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|81
|3.0
|1.0
|0
|4
Curl Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|2
|Week 7
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
Kamren Curl's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Giants -9.5
- Over/Under: 37 points
