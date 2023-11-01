The next time that Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) hit the floor in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET, they will be taking on the Miami Heat in a road matchup.

Upcoming Cleveland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Heat A 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Magic A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Celtics A 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Celtics A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Hawks H 7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Rockets H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Jazz H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Pelicans H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Bulls A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Mavericks A 8:30 PM

Cleveland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Miami Heat
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kaseya Center
  • Broadcast: BSSUN, BSOH
  • Favorite: Cleveland -1.5
  • Total: 221.5 points

Top Cleveland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Donovan Mitchell 16 27.6 5.4 5.3 2.0 0.4 45.1% (153-339) 35.6% (48-135)
Evan Mobley 21 16.0 10.5 2.9 0.8 1.7 57.3% (142-248) 20.0% (2-10)
Darius Garland 16 19.7 2.7 6.1 1.4 0.3 46.9% (115-245) 32.9% (25-76)
Max Strus 21 14.5 5.5 4.1 1.0 0.6 44.2% (110-249) 38.5% (62-161)
Jarrett Allen 16 13.4 8.3 2.3 0.6 1.1 69.6% (87-125) -

