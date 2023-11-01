The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.

Cleveland went 39-19 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Knicks finished third.

The Cavaliers averaged just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (112.3) than the Knicks allowed their opponents to score (113.1).

When it scored more than 113.1 points last season, Cleveland went 33-12.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Cavaliers scored 113.2 points per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (111.3).

The Cavaliers conceded 105.0 points per game at home last season, and 108.8 away.

At home, the Cavaliers made 11.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (11.3). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.6%) than away (36.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries