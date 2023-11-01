The New York Knicks (0-1) match up with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

Evan Mobley collected 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.0% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards.

Max Strus recorded 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posted 25.1 points last season, plus 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson collected 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists. He made 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Donte DiVincenzo posted 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Cavaliers 116.0 Points Avg. 112.3 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 47.0% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.4% Three Point % 36.7%

