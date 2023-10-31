The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on October 31, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks had given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Cleveland compiled a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot above 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up to opponents.

Cleveland went 33-12 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game at home last season, and 111.3 away.

The Cavaliers allowed 105 points per game at home last season, and 108.8 away.

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers sunk fewer treys away (11.3 per game) than at home (11.9) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.8%) than at home (36.6%).

