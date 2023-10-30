Should you bet on Sidney Crosby to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Crosby has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Crosby has scored two goals on the power play.

He has an 18.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

