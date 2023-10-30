Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Ducks on October 30, 2023
Player props are available for Sidney Crosby and Ryan Strome, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Ducks Additional Info
|Penguins vs. Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs. Ducks Prediction
|Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has scored nine points in eight games (five goals and four assists).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Jake Guentzel has nine points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Evgeni Malkin has nine total points for Pittsburgh, with four goals and five assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Strome's two goals and eight assists in eight games for Anaheim add up to 10 total points on the season.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Frank Vatrano is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with nine total points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and one assist in eight games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
