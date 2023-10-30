Penguins vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) host the Anaheim Ducks (4-4), who have won three straight, on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have a 1-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter once this season, and lost.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of eight games this season.
Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info
Penguins vs. Ducks Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|23 (19th)
|Goals
|25 (16th)
|25 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (12th)
|2 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (24th)
|4 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (30th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins offense's 23 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- The Penguins are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 25 total goals (3.1 per game).
- They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -2 goal differential .
