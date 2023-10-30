The Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, collecting nine points in eight games.

Guentzel has picked up nine points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Evgeni Malkin's nine points this season are via four goals and five assists.

In two games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.01 goals against average) and has recorded 63 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Ryan Strome is a leading scorer for Anaheim, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and eight assists in eight games.

Anaheim's Vatrano has posted nine total points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and one assist.

This season, Mason McTavish has three goals and five assists, for a season point total of eight.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a .915 save percentage (21st in the league), with 119 total saves, while allowing 11 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 3-1-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 18th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 17th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3 12th 3rd 35 Shots 28.1 26th 9th 29 Shots Allowed 31 20th 30th 10% Power Play % 11.54% 27th 10th 84% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.