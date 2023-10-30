Penguins vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Anaheim Ducks (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.
Penguins vs. Ducks Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Ducks 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- In the one game this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Penguins have scored more than two goals four times, and are 3-1-0 in those games (to register six points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 1-5-0 (two points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|19th
|2.88
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|15th
|18th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|2nd
|35
|Shots
|28.1
|26th
|9th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|31
|21st
|30th
|10%
|Power Play %
|11.54%
|26th
|10th
|84%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.61%
|19th
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
