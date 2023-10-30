For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Carter has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

