Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake Guentzel vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:19 on the ice per game.

In two of eight games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of eight games this year, Guentzel has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Guentzel has had an assist in a game five times this year over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 2 9 Points 3 2 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

