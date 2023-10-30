The Charlotte Hornets (1-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Spectrum Center on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle), Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf)

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -1.5 228.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.