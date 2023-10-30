In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Evgeni Malkin to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in four of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Malkin has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 24 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.