The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Erik Karlsson, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:42 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

In two of eight games this year Karlsson has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of eight games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 4 4 Points 8 1 Goals 4 3 Assists 4

