Bryan Rust will be among those on the ice Monday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Rust available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Bryan Rust vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:52 on the ice per game.

In four of eight games this year, Rust has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of eight games this season, Rust has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of eight contests this season, Rust has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Rust's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Rust going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 2 7 Points 3 5 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

