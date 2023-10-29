In Week 8 action at FedExField, the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Darius Slay. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington receivers against the Eagles' pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 49.2 7 38 101 8.18

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has hauled in 432 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, Washington has amassed 1,482 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and 5.8 passing yards per attempt (25th).

The Commanders have totaled 140 points this year, ranking 17th in the league with 20 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 2,085 total yards (297.9 per contest).

Washington carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.6 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Commanders air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (55.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 29 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Defensively, Philadelphia is ranked 21st in passing yards allowed in the league, at 1,592 (227.4 per game).

The Eagles are conceding 20.1 points per game, 17th in the league.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

10 players have caught a touchdown against the Eagles this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Darius Slay Rec. Targets 51 39 Def. Targets Receptions 37 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 432 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.7 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 116 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.