Steelers vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. Jacksonville is just 2.5-point favorite in the contest. This contest has an over/under of 41.
The Jaguars' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Steelers. The Steelers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Jaguars.
Steelers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-2.5)
|41
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-2.5)
|40.5
|-142
|+120
Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread four times in six games.
- The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-0 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- One of Pittsburgh's six games has gone over the point total.
- Jacksonville has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.
- Jacksonville has gone over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).
Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Allen Robinson II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21.5 (-111)
|-
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|Najee Harris
|-
|-
|41.5 (-115)
|-
|8.5 (-110)
|-
|Kenny Pickett
|219.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+180)
|8.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|-
|24.5 (-115)
|-
|19.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
