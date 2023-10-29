The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. Jacksonville is just 2.5-point favorite in the contest. This contest has an over/under of 41.

The Jaguars' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Steelers. The Steelers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Jaguars.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-2.5) 40.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread four times in six games.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-0 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

One of Pittsburgh's six games has gone over the point total.

Jacksonville has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.

Jacksonville has gone over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Allen Robinson II - - - - 21.5 (-111) - Diontae Johnson - - - - 54.5 (-115) - Najee Harris - - 41.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-110) - Kenny Pickett 219.5 (-115) 1.5 (+180) 8.5 (-118) - - - George Pickens - - - - 54.5 (-115) - Jaylen Warren - - 24.5 (-115) - 19.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

