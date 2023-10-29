The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Steelers Insights

The Steelers score 17.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Jaguars allow (20.9).

The Steelers average 80.9 fewer yards per game (273.5) than the Jaguars give up (354.4).

Pittsburgh rushes for 81.3 yards per game, 0.7 more yards than the 80.6 Jacksonville allows.

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (16).

Steelers Home Performance

At home, the Steelers score fewer points (16.7 per game) than they do overall (17.2). But they also concede fewer at home (20.7) than overall (21.2).

At home, the Steelers pick up fewer yards (261 per game) than they do overall (273.5). But they also allow fewer at home (378) than overall (383.5).

At home, Pittsburgh picks up more passing yards (200 per game) than it does overall (192.2). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (207.7) than it does overall (241.2).

The Steelers accumulate 61 rushing yards per game at home (20.3 fewer than overall), and give up 170.3 at home (28 more than overall).

The Steelers convert 34.1% of third downs at home (2.4% less than overall), and concede on 37.2% of third downs at home (4.5% less than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Houston L 30-6 CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore W 17-10 CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS

