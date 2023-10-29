How to Watch Steelers vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak.
We provide more coverage below.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Steelers Insights
- The Steelers score 17.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Jaguars allow (20.9).
- The Steelers average 80.9 fewer yards per game (273.5) than the Jaguars give up (354.4).
- Pittsburgh rushes for 81.3 yards per game, 0.7 more yards than the 80.6 Jacksonville allows.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (16).
Steelers Home Performance
- At home, the Steelers score fewer points (16.7 per game) than they do overall (17.2). But they also concede fewer at home (20.7) than overall (21.2).
- At home, the Steelers pick up fewer yards (261 per game) than they do overall (273.5). But they also allow fewer at home (378) than overall (383.5).
- At home, Pittsburgh picks up more passing yards (200 per game) than it does overall (192.2). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (207.7) than it does overall (241.2).
- The Steelers accumulate 61 rushing yards per game at home (20.3 fewer than overall), and give up 170.3 at home (28 more than overall).
- The Steelers convert 34.1% of third downs at home (2.4% less than overall), and concede on 37.2% of third downs at home (4.5% less than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|L 30-6
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|W 17-10
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-17
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
