For their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Steelers are coming off of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jaguars head into the matchup after winning 31-24 over the New Orleans Saints in their last outing on October 19.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Herbig OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cole Holcomb LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Patrick Peterson CB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Levi Wallace CB Foot Questionable James Pierre CB Ankle Questionable Cameron Heyward DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Joey Porter Jr. CB Calf Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Knee Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Walker Little OL Knee Questionable Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Gregory Junior CB Hamstring Out Davon Hamilton DT Back Full Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Hamstring Questionable

Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Steelers Season Insights

This season has been ugly for the Steelers on both sides of the ball, as they are compiling only 273.5 total yards per game (second-worst) and ceding 383.5 total yards per game (third-worst).

The Steelers are posting 17.2 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 21.2 points per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.

The Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 192.2 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 25th with 241.2 passing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Pittsburgh has lots of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (81.3) and fifth-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (142.3).

The Steelers have compiled 12 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over six times, resulting in a +6 turnover margin, which ranks second-best in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)

Jaguars (-1.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-130), Steelers (+110)

Jaguars (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 41 points

