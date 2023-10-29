Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell will be going head to head on October 29, when the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) match up at FedExField. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 7 Games Played 7 65.2% Completion % 67.2% 1,749 (249.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,821 (260.1) 9 Touchdowns 9 7 Interceptions 8 119 (17) Rushing Yards (Per game) 274 (39.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

: Over/Under 233.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Eagles' defense ranks 17th in the NFL with 20.1 points allowed per game and eighth with 290.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 1,592 passing yards allowed (227.4 per game) and 28th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 62.9 rushing yards allowed per game and fourth in the league with 3.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Philadelphia is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (61.9%) and 21st in third-down percentage allowed (40.9%).

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

