Sam Howell has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Eagles have conceded 227.4 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

This year, Howell has passed for 1,749 yards (249.9 per game), going 167-for-256 (65.2%) and compiling nine TDs with seven picks. Howell also has carried the ball 21 times for 119 yards and one score, compiling up 17 yards per game.

Howell vs. the Eagles

Howell vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 290 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 290 PASS YPG / PASS TD Philadelphia has allowed two opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Eagles this season.

The Eagles yield 227.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense ranks 28th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Commanders Player Previews

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Howell Passing Insights

So far this year, Howell has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities.

The Commanders pass on 64.2% of their plays and run on 35.8%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

With 256 attempts for 1,749 passing yards, Howell is 21st in league play with 6.8 yards per attempt.

Howell has completed at least one touchdown pass in five of seven games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 66.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Howell has passed 33 times out of his 256 total attempts while in the red zone (55.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two red zone carries for 7.7% of the team share (his team runs on 44.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 22-for-42 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

