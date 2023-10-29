Will Najee Harris Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 8?
Will Najee Harris pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)
- Harris has taken 77 attempts for a team-leading 300 rushing yards (50 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris also has eight receptions for 52 yards (8.7 per game).
- Harris has one rushing TD in six games.
Najee Harris Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|14
|37
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|14
|53
|1
|3
|15
|0
