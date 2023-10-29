Najee Harris will be up against the fourth-best run defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the running game, Harris has put up a team-leading 300 rushing yards (50 ypg) on 77 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. In the receiving game, Harris has amassed eight catches for 52 yards (8.7 ypg).

Harris vs. the Jaguars

Harris vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Jaguars allow 80.6 rushing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Steelers Player Previews

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Steelers, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.4% of the time while running 43.6%.

He has carried the ball in 77 of his team's 146 total rushing attempts this season (52.7%).

Harris has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has five red zone rushing carries (41.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Harris Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Harris has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Harris has been targeted on 12 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (6.3% target share).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 4.3 yards per target.

Having played six games this year, Harris has not tallied a TD reception.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

