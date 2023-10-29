When the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Logan Thomas hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has recorded 236 yards receiving (39.3 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 23 balls out of 32 targets this campaign.

In two of six games this season, Thomas has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0

