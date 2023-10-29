The focus will be on quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Kenny Pickett when the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) play on October 29. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Kenny Pickett vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 6 Games Played 7 60.9% Completion % 67.4% 1,257 (209.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,643 (234.7) 5 Touchdowns 8 4 Interceptions 3 12 (2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 206 (29.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 219.5 yards

: Over/Under 219.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Jaguars have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (20.9 per game), ranking 19th in the league.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 273.9 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 18th in the NFL with 6.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jaguars are top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 564 total rushing yards allowed (80.6 allowed per game). They also rank 14th in rushing TDs allowed (five).

On defense, Jacksonville is 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 50%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is seventh (35.4%).

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

