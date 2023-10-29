Kenny Pickett has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 273.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Pickett has passed for 1,257 yards (209.5 per game) this year, connecting on 60.9% of his passes with five TD passes with four INTs. Pickett has also chipped in with his legs with 12 rushing yards (2 per game) on 24 attempts, including one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pickett and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pickett vs. the Jaguars

Pickett vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of four opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have given up seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 273.9 passing yards the Jaguars give up per contest makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Jaguars have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Steelers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Steelers Player Previews

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)

215.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pickett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of six opportunities this year.

The Steelers have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

With 184 attempts for 1,257 passing yards, Pickett is 21st in NFL action with 6.8 yards per attempt.

Pickett has completed at least one touchdown pass in four of six games, including multiple TDs once.

He has 75.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Pickett has attempted 18 passes in the red zone (60.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Pickett Rushing Insights

Pickett has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his six games played this season.

Pickett has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three carries in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 12 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 16-for-28 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 15-for-30 / 222 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.