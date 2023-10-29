Kenny Pickett Week 8 Preview vs. the Jaguars
Kenny Pickett has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 273.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.
Pickett has passed for 1,257 yards (209.5 per game) this year, connecting on 60.9% of his passes with five TD passes with four INTs. Pickett has also chipped in with his legs with 12 rushing yards (2 per game) on 24 attempts, including one touchdown.
Pickett vs. the Jaguars
- Pickett vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games
- Jacksonville has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of four opposing players this year.
- The Jaguars have given up seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.
- Jacksonville has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.
- The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.
- The 273.9 passing yards the Jaguars give up per contest makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.
- The Jaguars have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.4 per game).
Steelers Player Previews
Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Jaguars
- Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)
Pickett Passing Insights
- Pickett has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of six opportunities this year.
- The Steelers have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- With 184 attempts for 1,257 passing yards, Pickett is 21st in NFL action with 6.8 yards per attempt.
- Pickett has completed at least one touchdown pass in four of six games, including multiple TDs once.
- He has 75.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (six).
- Pickett has attempted 18 passes in the red zone (60.0% of his team's red zone plays).
Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Jaguars
- Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-115)
Pickett Rushing Insights
- Pickett has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his six games played this season.
- Pickett has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He has three carries in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 12 red zone rushes).
Pickett's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Ravens
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|16-for-28 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|9/18/2023
|Week 2
|15-for-30 / 222 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|4 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs
