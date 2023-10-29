Jaylen Warren has a tough matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 80.6 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Warren has accumulated 156 rushing yards on 40 carries (26 ypg), while adding one score on the ground. Warren has recorded 22 catches for 165 receiving yards (27.5 ypg).

Warren vs. the Jaguars

Warren vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jaguars during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has given up one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Jaguars give up 80.6 rushing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Jaguars have allowed five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL teams.

Steelers Player Previews

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren hit his rushing yards over two times in six games played this season.

The Steelers have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 146 rushes this season. He's handled 40 of those carries (27.4%).

Warren has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has four carries in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 12 red zone rushes).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Warren Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Warren has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Warren has been targeted on 27 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (14.3% target share).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (103rd in league play), picking up 165 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

Warren, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs

