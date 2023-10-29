George Pickens has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 273.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Pickens' 27 grabs are good enough for a team-best 500 yards (83.3 per game) and two TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 48 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pickens and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pickens vs. the Jaguars

Pickens vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 273.9 passing yards the Jaguars allow per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 21st in the NFL by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Watch Steelers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Steelers Player Previews

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pickens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pickens Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Pickens has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pickens has received 25.4% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He has 500 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 16th in league play with 10.4 yards per target.

Pickens has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 25.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Pickens (four red zone targets) has been targeted 22.2% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 4 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.