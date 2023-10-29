Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Commanders Game – Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) hit the road for an NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField, so check out our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eagles vs. Commanders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Eagles vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Eagles to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (8.7 to 7).
- The Eagles have a 76.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Eagles have put together a 6-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -325 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Commanders have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Eagles or Commanders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-7)
- The Eagles have put together a record of 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 7-point favorites.
- The Commanders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-0).
- In games it has played as 7-point underdogs or more, Washington has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Parlay your bets together on the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- Philadelphia and Washington combine to average 3.1 more points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.
- The Eagles and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.7 more points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
- Three of the Eagles' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
- Commanders games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
D'Andre Swift Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|73.4
|2
|18.3
|1
Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|249.9
|9
|17.0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.