The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has hauled in eight balls for 127 yards (63.5 per game) this season.

Having played two games this season, Johnson has not had a TD reception.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0

