Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 273.9 per game.

Johnson has hauled in eight passes on 12 targets for 127 yards, averaging 63.5 yards per game this season.

Johnson vs. the Jaguars

Johnson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 273.9 passing yards the Jaguars concede per game makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Jaguars' defense is 21st in the league by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Steelers Player Previews

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Johnson has 6.3% of his team's target share (12 targets on 189 passing attempts).

He averages 10.6 yards per target this season (127 yards on 12 targets).

Having played two games this season, Johnson has not had a TD reception.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

