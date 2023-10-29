Will Diontae Johnson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Johnson's season stats include 127 yards on eight receptions (15.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 12 times.
Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Steelers.
Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|8
|127
|64
|0
|15.9
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|6
|5
|79
|0
