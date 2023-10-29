The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) hit the road for an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

Commanders Insights

  • The Commanders average 20 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Eagles surrender.
  • The Commanders collect 297.9 yards per game, just 7.6 more than the 290.3 the Eagles allow.
  • This year Washington piles up 86.1 rushing yards per game, 23.2 more than Philadelphia allows (62.9).
  • The Commanders have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Commanders Home Performance

  • The Commanders score fewer points at home (14.3 per game) than they do overall (20), and concede more (31 per game) than overall (27.1).
  • At home, the Commanders accumulate fewer yards (288.7 per game) than they do overall (297.9). But they also allow fewer at home (349) than overall (374.1).
  • At home, Washington picks up more passing yards (213.3 per game) than it does overall (211.7). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (201.7) than it does overall (248.4).
  • The Commanders pick up 75.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.8 fewer than overall), and allow 147.3 at home (21.6 more than overall).
  • The Commanders convert 33.3% of third downs at home (3.9% more than overall), and concede on 45.5% at home (7.1% more than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/5/2023 Chicago L 40-20 Amazon Prime Video
10/15/2023 at Atlanta W 24-16 CBS
10/22/2023 at New York L 14-7 CBS
10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX
11/5/2023 at New England - FOX
11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX
11/19/2023 New York - FOX

