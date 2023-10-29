Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at FedExField, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (3-4) are monitoring five players on the injury report.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Commanders lost 14-7 to the New York Giants.

The Eagles head into this matchup after a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in their last outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Foot Questionable Samuel Cosmi OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Cole Turner TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Phidarian Mathis DT Calf Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Bradberry CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out Reed Blankenship S Ribs Full Participation In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Davis DT Hamstring Questionable Milton Williams DT Heel Limited Participation In Practice

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Eagles or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders rank 23rd in total yards per game (297.9), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 374.1 total yards conceded per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 27.1 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 20th with 20 points per contest.

With 211.7 passing yards per game on offense, the Commanders rank 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th, giving up 248.4 passing yards per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Washington is posting 86.1 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 23rd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (125.7 rushing yards given up per game).

After forcing 10 turnovers (10th in NFL) and turning the ball over 11 times (21st in NFL) this season, the Commanders have the 16th-ranked turnover margin of -1.

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-7)

Eagles (-7) Moneyline: Eagles (-350), Commanders (+280)

Eagles (-350), Commanders (+280) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.