Cole Turner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Turner's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Turner has been targeted 12 times and has eight catches for 82 yards (10.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Cole Turner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Commanders have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Curtis Samuel (DNP/foot): 31 Rec; 310 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Turner 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 8 82 28 0 10.3

Turner Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0

