Allen Robinson II will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Robinson has caught 18 passes on 27 targets for 144 yards. He averages 24 yards per game.

Robinson vs. the Jaguars

Robinson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Jaguars allow 273.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jaguars have allowed 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in NFL play.

Steelers Player Previews

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Robinson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has been targeted on 27 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (14.3% target share).

He is averaging 5.3 yards per target (117th in NFL play), picking up 144 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

With two red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

