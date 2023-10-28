A pair of the nation's best running games meet when the UCF Knights (3-4) take college football's fifth-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3), who have the No. 24 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 60.

On offense, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by putting up 499.6 yards per game. The defense ranks 91st (395.1 yards allowed per game). West Virginia ranks 63rd in the FBS with 29.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 77th with 26.3 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -7 -110 -110 60 -110 -110 -275 +225

Looking to place a bet on West Virginia vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

West Virginia Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Mountaineers are gaining 454.7 yards per game (-8-worst in college football) and allowing 439 (19th-worst), placing them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Mountaineers are 61st in college football in points scored for the past three games (32.3 per game) and -104-worst in points allowed (36.7).

In its past three games, West Virginia has thrown for 260.7 yards per game (69th in the nation), and conceded 253.7 in the air (-61-worst).

The Mountaineers are gaining 194 rushing yards per game in their past three games (60th in college football), and giving up 185.3 per game (-61-worst).

In their past three games, the Mountaineers have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In West Virginia's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

West Virginia games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

West Virginia has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, West Virginia has won two of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

Bet on West Virginia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,184 yards (169.1 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 52.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 349 yards (49.9 ypg) on 61 carries with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 116 times for 453 yards (64.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Devin Carter has racked up 311 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Hudson Clement has 12 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 298 yards (42.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Kole Taylor has racked up 236 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Jared Bartlett has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 22 tackles.

Lee Kpogba, West Virginia's tackle leader, has 40 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Beanie Bishop has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.