The Week 9 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from West Virginia. Among those contests is the West Virginia Mountaineers squaring off against the UCF Knights.

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-7)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Brooks Stadium

TV Channel: NFL Network

Fubo Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)

