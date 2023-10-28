Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Considering a wager on Crosby in the Penguins-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Crosby has averaged 18:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Crosby has netted a goal in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Crosby has registered a point in a game six times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Crosby goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 3 7 Points 4 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.