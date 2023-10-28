Rickard Rakell will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rakell's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell's plus-minus this season, in 15:45 per game on the ice, is +2.

Rakell has yet to score a goal through seven games this season.

Rakell has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Rakell has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability is 50% that Rakell goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 3 1 Points 3 0 Goals 3 1 Assists 0

