Should you wager on Reilly Smith to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in three of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are allowing 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

