In the upcoming tilt versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Radim Zohorna to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna 2022-23 stats and insights

Zohorna scored in one of 10 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Zohorna produced zero points on the power play last season.

Zohorna averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

