The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Evgeni Malkin, Tim Stutzle and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Malkin is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with nine points. He has four goals and five assists this season.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Blues Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 1 2 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Jake Guentzel has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 2 3 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Sidney Crosby's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 14 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Stuetzle's two goals and six assists in seven games for Ottawa add up to eight total points on the season.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 26 0 1 1 4 vs. Sabres Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 21 0 0 0 6 vs. Capitals Oct. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Lightning Oct. 15 1 0 1 8

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Vladimir Tarasenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Vladimir Tarasenko has scored eight total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has three goals and five assists.

Tarasenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Oct. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 21 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Oct. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Lightning Oct. 15 1 1 2 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.