Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Senators on October 28, 2023
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Evgeni Malkin, Tim Stutzle and others in this game.
Penguins vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Penguins vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Malkin is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with nine points. He has four goals and five assists this season.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Jake Guentzel has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Sidney Crosby's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Stuetzle's two goals and six assists in seven games for Ottawa add up to eight total points on the season.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 15
|1
|0
|1
|8
Vladimir Tarasenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Vladimir Tarasenko has scored eight total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has three goals and five assists.
Tarasenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 15
|1
|1
|2
|4
